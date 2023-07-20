Bernice Joy Busteed

February 22, 1939 - July 18, 2023

Bernice Joy Busteed, 84, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church and continue Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 9:45 a.m. also at the church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or Columbus Community Hospital Foundation for the Hospice Department.

Bernice Joy (Deichmann) Busteed was born Feb. 22, 1939, in rural Leigh, Nebraska, to George and Alice (Reininger) Deichmann. Bernice grew up on the family farm south of Leigh. Bernice was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Leigh, Nebraska. After graduating from Leigh High School in 1956, Bernice earned her teaching certificate from Wayne State College and then taught school for two years.

On June 3, 1958, she married Donald L. Strehle at St. John's Lutheran Church in Leigh. They made their home in Columbus, Nebraska. To this union two children were born: a son, Russell, and a daughter, Lynn. On April 27, 1984, Bernice and Gary D. Busteed were united in marriage in Columbus, Nebraska.

During the time her children were growing up Bernice was a 4-H Leader, Cub Scout Leader, Sunday School teacher, and Bible School teacher. Bernice was employed with Columbus City Schools from 1966-1977. She was employed with Nebraska Public Power District from April 1977 and retired in 1996.

Bernice enjoyed her retirement years spending time with her family, attending her grandchildren's school and sport activities, volunteering at church, visiting with friends at luncheons, and gardening. She especially enjoyed entertaining her family. Bernice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Bernice is survived by: son, Russell (Lynn) Strehle of Columbus, Nebraska; grandson, Taylor (Erin) Strehle of Edgerton, Wisconsin; great-grandson, Graham; granddaughter, Ashley (Jeff) Hartman of Lincoln, Nebraska; great-granddaughter, Finley; daughter, Lynn (Robert) Sjuts of Columbus, Nebraska; grandson, Jakob (Tara) Sjuts of Columbus, Nebraska; great-grandsons, Noah and Micah; great-granddaughter, Evelyn; grandson, Anthony (Amanda) Sjuts of Omaha, Nebraska; great-grandsons, Ayden, Ashton, and Avery; great-granddaughter, Alice; granddaughter, Brooke Sjuts of Omaha, Nebraska; step-daughter, Amy (Chris) Blaser of Duncan, Nebraska; granddaughter, Elizabeth of Duncan, Nebraska; grandson, Liam of Duncan, Nebraska; step-son, Bryan (Kerrie) Busteed of Omaha, Nebraska; granddaughters - Peyton and Madeline of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Mona (Wayne) Kubert of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Deb Busteed of Wexford, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice was preceded in death by: husband, Gary Busteed in 2010; and parents, George and Alice Deichmann.

