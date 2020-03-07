Bernice Hegi
February 18, 1921-March 5, 2020
Bernice Hegi, 99, of Columbus, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at St. Luke's-UCC, with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery
You have free articles remaining.
Bernice Elaine Hegi was born Feb. 18, 1921, in Columbus, to J. Julius and Hilda (Gatzemeyer) Brock. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1938, and was united in marriage to Lee E. Hegi on May 27, 1940 in Columbus. Bernice worked at Bell Telephone for a couple of years but was primarily a farm wife
Bernice was a member of St. Luke's-UCC where she was the choir director for many years. She was also involved in many organizations. She was past-president of the state and Columbus American Legion Women's Auxiliary Unit #84, past president of the Women's Fellowship, Church Women United and the Lone Star Extension Club.
Bernice was a blessing to many and dedicated to family, friends, church and country. She loved to attend all family activities, especially grandchildren's baseball and volleyball games. Bernice was known for her garden, baking, knitting baby caps and directing or participating in all sing along activities at Prairie Village and Emerald Care.
She is survived by son, Dick Hegi of Duncan; son, Don (Betty) Hegi of Broomfield, Colorado; son, Robert (Linda) Hegi of Columbus; daughter, Nancy (Jim) Hegi-Cuba of Columbus; sister, Betty Bannister of Mountain City, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by parents, Julius and Hilda Brock; husband, Lee Hegi; two sisters, Eugenia DeWitt and Lois Stephens; daughter-in-law, Betty Hegi.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2922 13th Street
Columbus, NE 68601