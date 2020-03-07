Bernice Hegi

February 18, 1921-March 5, 2020

Bernice Hegi, 99, of Columbus, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at St. Luke's-UCC, with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery

Bernice Elaine Hegi was born Feb. 18, 1921, in Columbus, to J. Julius and Hilda (Gatzemeyer) Brock. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1938, and was united in marriage to Lee E. Hegi on May 27, 1940 in Columbus. Bernice worked at Bell Telephone for a couple of years but was primarily a farm wife

Bernice was a member of St. Luke's-UCC where she was the choir director for many years. She was also involved in many organizations. She was past-president of the state and Columbus American Legion Women's Auxiliary Unit #84, past president of the Women's Fellowship, Church Women United and the Lone Star Extension Club.