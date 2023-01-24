Bernice Mohrman

Bernice Ellen Mohrman

June 7, 1935 - December 20, 2022

Bernice Ellen Mohrman, 87, of Greeley, was peacefully called home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 20, 2022.

Bernice's life celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church with a reception to follow.

She was born June 7, 1935, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Otto Martin and Stella Hattie (Kohrs) Albers where she grew up on the family farm and attended schools, graduating from Kramer High School in Columbus.

Bernice married Gus Mohrman, Jr. at Shell Creek Baptist Church outside Columbus, Nebraska, on May 20, 1955. They moved their family to Greeley in 1963 and she later attended Colorado State College in Greeley and held several administrative positions before beginning her career as a deputy clerk with the Weld County Clerk and Recorder in 1979. She greatly enjoyed her work and her colleagues at the county and retired in 1997.

She loved sewing, knitting and crocheting. She sewed many clothes for her children as they were growing up and later in her life she sewed and crocheted many beautiful items for Christian missionaries to distribute to children in Haiti. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels in her backyard, cooking, baking and gardening, but most enjoyed her time with family, especially her grandkids.

Bernice loved her family and serving her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church since 1963, enjoying the Women's Ministry, the Berean Sunday school class and a special group of ladies that met the first Tuesday of every month. Her personal relationship with Jesus provided her strength and encouragement and sustained her daily. The love of Jesus radiated joy and peace to those around her.

Thankful to have shared in her life are her children, Greg (Alison) Mohrman, Reed Mohrman and Tammy Leafgren; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Ken) Broermann, Tyler (Mary Beth) Mohrman, Amanda (Dwight) Easterly and Eric Leafgren; seven great-grandchildren; Madison and Everley, Rhett, Kaiser and Emmalynn, Evelyn and Vivian and expecting one in May; her sister, Lorena Miller; and sister-in-law, Judy Albers; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gus; her brother, Mark Albers; and an infant brother.

Memorial gifts may be made to “Bethel Baptist Church” for the AWANA program in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.

