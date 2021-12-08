Bert Feik

January 26, 1936 – December 5, 2021.

Bert Feik, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center with Rev. Walter Jong-A-Kiem celebrating the Mass. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service, all at St. Joseph Church. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday morning at the Church. Interment is in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey with Military Honors.

Bert was born on Jan. 26, 1936, to Frank and Marie (Montag); however, those closest to him continue to celebrate his birthday on both the 19th and 26th after an error was discovered when he applied for social security. Bert grew up in Humphrey, Nebraska, and graduated from St. Francis school. He later met Marlene Jasper who could not resist his musical talents, and they were united in marriage on June 20, 1961. They were married for almost 60 years and rarely left each other's side.

Bert had a very strong faith, and he was active in St. Joseph Catholic Church serving as organist at mass for over 40 years, and as Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. He served his community as a volunteer for the local fire department and as a member of the National Guard from 1954-1960. Bert was also well known in the local business district and throughout the years, he owned and operated his own egg business with his brother, Bert's Bar, an Auto Body Shop, Bert's Music and Auto Sales.

He enjoyed boat rides, road trips and vacations with his family, and teasing the grandchildren. He had a true love for music and whenever he saw an open piano, the room would soon be filled with a happy melody. He enjoyed entertaining friends and family playing the accordion in his band and performing at local events including the Humphrey St. Francis Parish Bazaar beer garden, weddings, anniversaries, and for area nursing home residents.

He is survived by daughters: Patty Korth (Russ) of Humphrey; Cindy Korth (Rick) of Platte Center; sons: Doug Feik of Columbus; Daren Feik (Kimberly) of Friend; and Neal Feik of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Vyhlidal of Madison.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Feik; parents, Frank and Marie Feik; and brother, Alex Feik.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mckownfuneralhome.com.