Beryldene Agnes Vachal
September 13, 1931 - April 4, 2021
Beryldene Agnes Vachal passed away on April 4, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 89 years, six months and 21 days.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 9, with funeral services at 1 p.m., at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Interment is at Schuyler Cemetery, Schuyler, Nebraska.
Beryldene was born Sept. 13, 1931, in Rogers, Nebraska, daughter of Myrl and Agnes Rhea. She grew up in David City, Nebraska, and graduated with the David City Scouts, class of 1949. She loved music, especially while playing her trumpet and was an active member of the David City Scouts Marching Band. She had a beautiful voice and was a member of the Swing Choir in her high school years. You could also find her singing some of her favorite Patsy Cline songs around the house. She loved to garden, even if it was in a 3 foot x 4 foot square box where she'd plant her flowers and vegetables together and create a masterpiece. Beryldene was social with everyone she met and loved her chat time with her Trinity Courtyard community members. She was an avid reader, liked playing cards, working on crossword puzzles, baking cookies and cooking homemade soups, especially her ham and bean and potato soups. Beryldene was an animal lover but her cats had a special place in her heart.
Beryl was united in marriage to Richard Dennis Vachal on June 23, 1950, in David City, Nebraska. Six children were born to this union: Shirley, Debra, Steven, Terry, Randall and Richard.
Beryldene was a stay-at-home mom until the family moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where she worked at the university hospital in admissions and later got into various retail businesses. Eventually, Beryl moved to Columbus, Nebraska, and finished her career with Becton Dickenson, working in the quality control department. After retiring from BD, she moved back to Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha was home to her.
The family of Beryldene Vachal wishes to extend our most sincere thanks to all of our family and friends for their love, prayers and support and for being a part of Beryldene's life of which we are all richly blessed.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Shirley Lane of Defiance, Iowa, Debra (Ray) Sewell of Papillion, Nebraska, Steven (Eva) Vachal of Omaha, Nebraska, Terry (Maria) Vachal of Murfreesboro, Tennesse, and Richard (Rick) Vachal of Omaha, Nebraska; sister, Jan (Chris) Ladewski; sister-in-law, Betty Rhea; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding Beryldene in death were her parents, Myrl and Agnes Rhea; step-father, Milo; son, Randall; and brother, Myrl Rhea.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the family for future designation to the Hospice House of Omaha.