Bessie Rice

September 10, 1944 – August 12, 2021

Bessie J. Rice, 76, of Columbus, formerly of North Loup, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul, Nebraska. The Rev. Daniel Bear will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska.

Bessie was born on Sept. 10, 1944, at Muskogee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Leroy Robert and Lola Effie (Hayes) Sampson.

Bessie's father worked in construction, so the family lived in various states and communities. The family lived in St. Paul, Nebraska, for a time and Bessie attended St. Paul Public Schools.

She was united in marriage to Lynn D. Rice on Feb. 24, 1962, at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul. The couple lived in North Loup, Ansley and St. Paul before returning to North Loup. Bessie was a homemaker and raised her eight children.

Lynn died May 3, 2011. She then moved to Ord, Nebraska, and in 2013 she moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where she lived the rest of her life.