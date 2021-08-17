Bessie Rice
September 10, 1944 – August 12, 2021
Bessie J. Rice, 76, of Columbus, formerly of North Loup, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul, Nebraska. The Rev. Daniel Bear will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul, Nebraska.
Bessie was born on Sept. 10, 1944, at Muskogee, Oklahoma, the daughter of Leroy Robert and Lola Effie (Hayes) Sampson.
Bessie's father worked in construction, so the family lived in various states and communities. The family lived in St. Paul, Nebraska, for a time and Bessie attended St. Paul Public Schools.
She was united in marriage to Lynn D. Rice on Feb. 24, 1962, at Grace Baptist Church in St. Paul. The couple lived in North Loup, Ansley and St. Paul before returning to North Loup. Bessie was a homemaker and raised her eight children.
Lynn died May 3, 2011. She then moved to Ord, Nebraska, and in 2013 she moved to Columbus, Nebraska, where she lived the rest of her life.
Bessie enjoyed canning, drawing, writing letters and collecting Indian dolls. She loved going for car rides to get ice cream and sent $2 bills to everyone on their birthday. She will be deeply missed by all her family.
She is survived by her children and spouses, David (Tami) Rice of Osceola, Brenda (Antonio) Martinez of Columbus, Denise (Hector) Ramirez of Schuyler, Paula Perez of Richland, LeRoy (Kindle) Rice of Callaway, Melody (Wilfrido) Avila of Columbus, Lisa Rice of Richland and Pamela (Travis) Moore of Columbus; 50 grandchildren; 90 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lola Clement of Lincoln and Lillie (Glen) Dierberger of Waverly; brother, Robert Sampson of Lincoln; and sisters-in-law, Eleanore Holzinger of Grand Island and Nancy Anderson of St. Paul.
In addition to her husband, Lynn, she was preceded in death by her parents; son-law, Martin Martinez; great-granddaughter, Julissa Martinez; brother, Ronnie Sampson; in-laws, Walter and Ruth (Richardson) Rice; and two brothers-in-law, Nick Clement and Leonard Holzinger.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Bessie's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.