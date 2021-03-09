 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beth Doremus
View Comments

Beth Doremus

{{featured_button_text}}

Beth Doremus

September 28, 1947 - March 6, 2021

Beth Doremus, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 6, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

No services are planned. Beth will be buried in Stromsburg, Nebraska, near her brother.

Beth was born Sept. 28, 1947, in Stromsburg, Nebraska, to Ralph and Jean (Bates) Doremus. She grew up in York, Nebraska, and graduated from high school in Lincoln, Nebraska. Beth held numerous jobs over the years and relocated to Columbus to be near her sister.

Beth is survived by her sister, LaNita Vincent of Columbus, Nebraska.

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Doremus; mother and stepfather, Jean and Robert Jones; and brother, Stanley Doremus.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz talks about the vaccine clinic

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News