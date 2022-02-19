Bette Tominac

Age 99

Bette Tominac, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022.

A memorial celebration of life will take place at a future date. The services will be private. Bette's ashes will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

Bette was born and raised in Nebraska, the daughter of the late William and Helen Berlin Schneider. She graduated from Panama High School in Panama, Nebraska, and attended Peru State Teachers College in Peru, Nebraska, for two years where she was a member of Gamma Chi and Sigma Tau Delta social organizations. Between her two years at college, Bette taught multiple elementary grades in a one-room schoolhouse in Nebraska.

She married her husband, John Tominac, a career Army officer, in 1943 and spent the following 55 years sharing a life together, including living in 10 different states and in France.

Bette was a volunteer at several organizations during her years as an “Army wife,” including the post Thrift Shop and Sunday school at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Bette and John attended U.S. presidential inaugurations and balls beginning with the inauguration of former President Kennedy and continuing until John's passing.

Throughout her life, Bette enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, interior decorating, art and staying fit. A talented artist, she painted as a young adult and later enjoyed designing macramé art as well as furniture refinishing. Bette was a faithful correspondent to family and friends and was a gracious hostess. Since 2013, Bette resided in Knoxville, Tennessee, to be closer to her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Pat Pacia (Joe), Pam McDermott (Jim) and Diana Longwell (Barry); grandchildren Christine Pacia, Corinne Jackson (Morgan), Debbie Chumney (James), Kevin McDermott and Patty Sager; great-grandchildren Grace, Hannah, Kimberly (Tim), Liam, Nick and Rebecca; and great-great-grandchildren Alice and Lily.

Bette is also survived by nieces Billie Jo Machmueller (Jay), Laurie Garretson (Allen), Sandy Schneider and Sharon Bennett; and nephews Paul Schneider (Susan) and Robert Schneider (Brenda) and their families.

In addition to her parents, Bette was predeceased by her husband, John; her daughter, Janet; her two brothers and sisters-in-law, William Schneider, Jr. (Dee) and Donald Schneider (Glenn); her two nieces, Debbie Schneider and Jackie Skalak; and a grandnephew, Brian Schneider.

Bette's family would like to thank the caring staff at the assisted living facility where she resided and the hospice caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

For online condolences visit: www.clickfh.com