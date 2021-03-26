Betty Ann Dufek

February 22, 1928 - February 11, 2021

Betty slipped free of her body on Feb. 11, 2021, and returned home to a joyous reunion. Among those who greeted Betty were her beloved husband, Elden; her only son; her mom and dad, all 14 of her siblings, and a few very special dogs.

Betty was born in a small town in Nebraska. In 1957, she moved to Alaska with her husband to explore the outdoors and live an expansive life. Over the years, Betty was a schoolteacher, entrepreneur, homemaker, devoted mom, and energetic volunteer. In addition to Anchorage, Betty had homes at the foot of a mountain, on the shore of a lake, on the slope of a volcanic island, and in the southwestern desert. She visited most of the United States and many countries in Europe.

When the pandemic forced Betty indoors for the last year of her life, she became an artist, producing dozens of brightly colored drawings of birds and blooms that delighted her friends and family.

Betty will be remembered for her enthusiastic approach to living, her playful sense of style, the great love she had for her family, her 63-year marriage to the man she adored, her special friendship with Ste. Thérèse of Lisieux, the many rosaries she prayed, her love for animals, and her generosity.