Betty Benson

Betty Louise Benson

February 15, 1948 - March 5, 2022

Betty Louise Benson, 74, of Hastings, Nebraska, (formerly of Columbus, Nebraska) passed away on March 5, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, with Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 10 at the Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on May 11. Immediately after the service, all are invited to a lunch gathering in the fellowship hall of the church.

Betty Louise Benson was born on Feb. 15, 1948, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to George and Mildred (Husak) Cook. She attended school in Klamath Falls where she graduated from Klamath Falls High. On Jan. 5, 1969, she was united in marriage to Robert Benson in the Base Chapel of the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

She had several jobs throughout her life but her most enjoyable were in customer service where she could share a joke and a smile. She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandkids, playing cards with her friends, Saturday morning coffee, playing taxi driver to anyone in need and laughing and joking with anyone that would lend her an ear. She could and would talk to anyone about any subject. She was the most selfless person that any of us knew and would have given you the shirt off her back if she knew you needed it. She will always be remembered for handing out jokes and Benson Spice.

Betty is survived by her son, Christopher (Billi Jo) Benson of Columbus; daughter, Cindy (Darren) Johnson of Hastings; son, Patrick ‘Rick' (Tanya) Benson of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Diana Moore of Klamath Falls, Oregon; grandchildren, Brandon (Amber) Benson, Alexus Hitz, Morgan (Logan) Hansen, Evan Hitz and special friend Amanda Hamilton, Cameron Hastings, Taylor Johnson, Ethan Sanchez, Connor Benson, Gabriel Benson, Bailey Benson and Troy Hastings; and seven great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Benson; father, George Cook; mother, Mildred Cook; brother, William Cook; and several brothers and sisters-in-law along with many aunts and uncles.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's or family choice.

