Betty Jo Davidson

December 30, 1937 - March 14, 2023

Betty Jo Davidson, 85, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Isidore's Church in Columbus. Burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery. Her visitation, with her family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday with a vigil to follow at St. Isidore's Church.

Betty Jo Penne was born on Dec. 30, 1937, in Elgin, Nebraska, to her parents Richard and Marie Penne. Betty grew up on a farm near Elgin and graduated from St. Boniface High School. After high school, she worked for Elgin Farmers Coop Bank until she met her lifelong partner and spouse Rollie Davidson. They were married on Feb. 6, 1960, and moved to Columbus. They made their home in Columbus for the last 63 years raising five children: Debbie, Shelly, Christy, Brian and Suzanne.

Spending time with family and her faith in God was of utmost importance to Betty. She made sure holidays were special for all, enjoyed cooking family dinners and encouraged everyone to attend annual family vacations to Minnesota. Watching grandkids' and great-grandkids' activities was pure enjoyment for her. Rollie and Betty were blessed with the opportunity to travel abroad to Europe and many countries, but their utmost enjoyment was their 31 annual fishing trip they took with family and friends to Canada.

Serving others was a priority in Betty's life as she opened her home to many children, was a member and past president of the Columbus Mrs. Jaycee's, 4-H leader, directed funeral dinners at St. Isidore and chaired the Scotus Mothers' fundraiser dinners. Pastime activities included fishing with Rollie, dancing, golfing, playing cards and making the best dill pickles around.

Betty is survived by husband, Rollie; children, Debbie Wissler, Shelly (Jerome) Stolinski, Christy (Dave) Insinger, Brian (Della) Davidson and Suzanne (James) Davis; sister, Joan Kallhoff; sister, Laverna (Dave) Edmister; sister-in-law, JoAnn Penne; brother, Rick Penne; sister, Phyllis Hyde; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Betty in death are her parents; son-in-law, James Wissler; sister and brother-in-law, Ella Mae and Don Dozler; brother-in-law, Ray Kallhoff; brother, James Penne; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Penne; and infant sister, Melinda Penne.

Memorials can be directed to St. Isidore Parish Center fund.