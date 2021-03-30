Betty Dolezal

Betty J. Dolezal

Age 83

Betty J. Dolezal, 83, of David City, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler at Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the chapel. Committal at David City Cemetery. Refreshments will be served at Winfield's following the committal.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Anton "Tony" Dolezal of David City; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce (Francine) Dolezal of Chadron, Nebraska; daughter and son-in-law, Jean (Steve) Spohrer of Lenexa, Kansas; and grandchildren, Timothy (Camille) Dolezal of New Port, Oregon, and Susan Dolezal of Boise, Idaho.

Betty's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa for their exceptional care given to Betty during her stay there.

Memorials to the Butler County Senior Center.