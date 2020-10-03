Betty Elsasser

Betty did in-home child care before taking jobs outside of the home working at Behlen Mfg. Co. before being employed by BD Medical for 37 years and retiring in 2007. Retirement did not last too long as she became a part-time employee at the Monroe Mini Mart to occupy some time and keep her busy.

Betty enjoyed her family and her family enjoyed her. Her love was unconditional, as was ours for her. Chicken and noodles was a specialty she would deliver straight from her kitchen when we were not feeling well or when the weather turned cold.

Music was always a staple in our house growing up. She had countless 45's she would play on the stereo or there would be a radio playing. Betty loved dancing to the oldies and she would never own up to it but she could carry a pretty good tune.

Grandkids always looked forward to Grandma Betty sleepovers and occasional camping trips (even if they were just in the yard). She would sit and laugh telling stories and jokes with them. They were also allowed to eat pretty much anything they wanted during their stay.

Betty was one in a million, her huge heart, caring ways, gentle voice, jokester ways and laughter will be missed by many. Her sparkle will forever live in the hearts of those who loved and knew her.

We will always love you half to pieces!