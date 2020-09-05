Betty Enzminger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Jane (Person) Enzminger

September 25, 1924-August 22, 2020

Betty Jane (Person) Enzminger passed into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 22, 2020, at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, Idaho, surrounded by the family that loved her.

Betty was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on Sept. 25, 1924, the only child to Henry and Ina (Mahood) Person. She attended Columbus schools, graduating as valedictorian of her class in 1942. She then attended one year of college at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri, then attended the University of Nebraska School of Nursing, graduating in 1946. She was also a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps supporting the war effort.

In November of 1946, she married Kenneth A. Enzminger who was serving in the U.S. Navy. They eventually had four children, and as a family followed him throughout his 32 year career to Navy bases in Texas, Florida, Rhode Island, California, and, lastly, Washington state, where they retired in 1978.