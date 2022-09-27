Betty Gilsdorf

Betty A. Gilsdorf

Private family services for Betty A. Gilsdorf were held Sept. 26 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager officiated. Resseguie Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Betty died Sept. 20, 2022, at her home in Humphrey.

She was born Dec. 21, 1955, in Columbus to Lavern and Loreen (Gross) Hoefelman and graduated from Newman Grove High School. On Nov. 1, 1975, she married Dale Gilsdorf in Norfolk. The couple were blessed with two sons, Shane and Cory.

Betty served a number of years as a volunteer EMT on Humphrey's Fire and Rescue Department. She also helped friends and family prepare their income taxes for several decades, and was also an avid collector of timepieces.

Betty is survived by sons, Shane and Cory, both of Lincoln, as well as several in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and by her parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.