Betty Goos

Betty Jo Goos

December 13, 1935 - May 8, 2022

Betty Jo Goos, 86, of Taylor, Nebraska, died May 8, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Taylor Event Center in Taylor, Nebraska. The Rev. Alan Petersen will officiate.

Betty was born Dec. 13, 1935, to Paul and Edna (Roblyer) Ralls on a farm seven miles west of Taylor. She attended Spring Creek rural school until she enrolled in Taylor Public in 1947 in the seventh grade. Betty graduated from Taylor High School in 1952 and then taught at the Liberty rural school in west Loup County for two years.

She married Roger Goos on Dec. 25, 1953, who was also teaching in a rural school. Their honeymoon was spent in the Grand Canyon area during their Christmas vacation.

She flew to Germany in July of 1954 to spend a year with Roger who was stationed there. They lived with German families and traveled extensively in Germany, Paris, Rome, Venice, Pisa and German points of interest.

She lived in many communities after Roger received his teaching degree. They lived in Anselmo for one year, Halsey for four years, Valentine for two years and 30 years in Columbus, Nebraska. She was the secretary at Lost Creek Elementary school for 30 years before retiring in Taylor for 25 years. The teachers at Lost Creek always praised Betty for her smile and good work.

Betty enjoyed camping and fishing trips, especially to Merritt Reservoir, and she made a number of trips to Idaho visiting National Parks along the way. She was a Husker fan and continued attending the football games in Lincoln after moving back to Taylor.

Betty is survived by her husband, Roger Goos of Taylor; two sons, Mike Goos of Columbus and Bob (Melissa) Goos of Colorado City, Colorado; grandchildren, Sarah, Anthony, William, Jacob, Abigial and Allison; sister, Kathryn Krueger of Colorado Springs, Colorado; in-laws, Sonja (Ed) Bykerk, Janet (Dave) Mignery, Jennifer Goos, Rosie Goos, Rosalee Goos, Jo Ralls and Bob Daudt; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edna Ralls; brother, Gary Ralls; parents-in-law, Ted and Lila Goos; brothers-in-law, Richard Goos, Larry Goos, Teddy Goos and Stan Krueger; sisters-in-law, Darlene Ralls and Betty Daudt; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Goos.

Memorials are suggested to the Loup County Veteran's Memorial. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.