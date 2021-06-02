Betty Gordon

Betty M. Gordon

November 12, 1930 – May 29, 2021

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Blvd., with The Rev. Luke Schnake presiding. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. A life celebration gathering with family greeting friends will take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln.

Betty was born in Clearwater, Nebraska, to Ernst and Klara (Ahlers) Loseke on Nov. 12, 1930. She graduated from Platte Center High School and attended Southeast Community College. Betty retired in 1995 from Lincoln Public Schools after serving more than 25 years, culminating as executive secretary for student services. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a steadfast, selfless caregiver; and a faithful member of Christ Lincoln Church. Gregarious and outgoing, she was a member of the Star City Chapter of Bettys of Nebraska, and loved gardening, baseball (a fanatic K.C. Royals fan), playing bridge and other card games, and her pets.