Betty Harney

Betty L. Harney

May 10, 1942 - March 26, 2021

Betty L. Harney, 78, of Columbus, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.

Betty was born May 10, 1942, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Gerald and Gladys (Maas) Tank. She grew up in North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School in 1960. She worked in various restaurants, including Adams Café, Louie's and the Husker House. She also worked at the Columbus Manor for over 30 years, and later at Apogee and Emerson School cafeteria.

She was married to Joe Burton. To this union, her son, Jay, was born. She later married Dale Harney. Betty enjoyed kitties, cars, TV and shopping at Walmart and Hy-Vee.

She is survived by her son, Jay (Terri) Burton of Lincoln; grandsons, Bryton, Camdyn and Drayton; brother, Mick Tank of North Bend; brother, Rick (Connie Mimick) Tank of Silver Creek; stepchildren, Mike (Monica) Harney of Clarkson, Cindy (Todd) Keenan of Stanton, Cheri Harney of Valley, David (Sharon) Harney of Arizona and Shawn (Monica) Harney of Kansas; and numerous step-grandchildren.