Betty Jasper

Betty J. Jasper

April 11, 1934 – November 22, 2021

Betty J. Jasper, 87, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Burial is in St. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery.

Betty Jean Jasper was born April 11, 1934, to Tom and Clara (Zimmerman) Koch in Columbus. She attended school in Columbus and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1952. On July 29, 1953, Betty was united in marriage to James Jasper in Columbus. To this union, their five children were born. The couple lived on the family farm for over 25 years before relocating to Platte Center in 1994. Betty was employed by Becton, Dickinson and Co. and volunteered for many years at the Columbus Community Hospital.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting and cross-stitching. Betty especially enjoyed spending time with her large family.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Mark) Jenny of Columbus; daughter, Sandy (Randy) Nelson of Columbus; son, Bill (Jill) Jasper of Columbus; son, Dan (Julia) Jasper of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Georgia Jasper of Monroe; sister-in-law, Jean Koch of St. Louis, Missouri; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren, with one due in February.

She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Richard Jasper; and brother, Lee Koch.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.