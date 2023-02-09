Betty Korth

April 3, 1934 - February 7, 2023

Betty Korth, 88, of Columbus, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Meridian Gardens.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church followed by interment at St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Visitation is Friday 5-7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Betty Jean Korth was born April 3, 1934, to Guy and Edna (Schoonover) Cramer. She grew up in Laurel, Nebraska, where she graduated from high school. Betty was united in marriage to Jerome Korth on Oct. 3, 1955, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They lived in Omaha for the first part of their marriage, but later moved to the farm in Wakefield. They settled in St. Bernard in 1965 where they continued to farm until 1979 when they decided to make Columbus their permanent home.

Betty was the true matriarch of the family as she raised eight kids born over a span of 20 years. She was a beloved grandmother to 15 grandchildren. She was a talented cook and made countless meals and desserts throughout her life for the people she loved. At holiday gatherings, her home was filled with card games, laughter, teasing and lots of food. In addition to cooking, Betty also enjoyed gardening with her husband, sewing, reading and spending time with friends and family. She was known for her strong faith and quick wit.

Betty is survived by her son, Rick (Cindy) Korth of Platte Center; daughter, Nancy Korth of Omaha; sons, Bob Korth of Lincoln, Russ (Patty) Korth of Humphrey, Charles (Tara) Korth of Fullerton, Doug (Maria) Korth of Kansas City and Matt (Jenny) Korth of Juniata; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Peggy) Cramer of Wisconsin; sister, Lola Goldberg of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Marie Korth of Columbus.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome Korth; son, John Korth; grandson, Jacob Korth; sister, Irene Jeffrey; brothers-in-law, Buss Jeffrey, Verdell Goldberg, Elmer Korth, Frank Korth and Ray Korth; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis White, Verona White, Moni Senske Palmer and Jeanette Hagen.

Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Church.