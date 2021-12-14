Betty Ostrander

September 25, 1939 – December 9, 2021

Betty A. Ostrander, 82, of Ord, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Spenser Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Ord Memorial Chapel.

Betty Ann was born Sept. 25, 1939, at Atkinson, Nebraska, to Lloyd Edward and Katherine Susanna (Hansen) Spence. She spent her childhood in Atkinson where she received her education and graduated from Atkinson High School in 1958.

Following graduation, Betty moved to Columbus and worked at Jack's Café. This is where she met James “Jim” Ostrander. The couple was united in marriage on May 1, 1959, at Columbus, Nebraska. They first lived in Columbus and Betty worked until the birth of their first son. In 1967, they settled in Ord and Betty was a homemaker and raised their family of four, Randy, Rodney, RoxAnne and Russell. Betty began working at the Ord Public School as a Custodian in August of 1975 and retired in 2002.

Betty was a member of the Rebekah's Lodge and the Ord First United Methodist Church where she belonged to the UMW and was a MYF coordinator. She collected tea pots, and spent time reading, doing genealogy and sewing. She was a wonderful cook and made meals for many of her kids' friends. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Jim of Ord; daughter and son-in-law, RoxAnne (Steve) Golus of Holdrege; three sons and daughters-in-law, Randy (Karen) of Columbus, Rodney (Carmen) of Clay Center and Russell (Teresa) of Holdrege; six grandchildren, Ashley Ostrander, Amy and Nicholas Lambrecht, Rebecca and Adam Benes, Taylor and David Wilder, Melissa and Jacob Kirmer and Trey Ostrander; 11 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Bryson, Lettie, Rielyn, Shanna Lyn, Lucy, Benedict, Jaxxon, Emma, Rachel and Amelia; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Shirley) Spence of Stanton; and two nephews, Jay (Kim) Spence of Stanton and Mark Spence of Chicago, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or to the family for later designation.

Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.