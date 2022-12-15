Betty Rozanek

June 25, 1941 - December 9, 2022

You don't get too many true friends in life and I've lost one of the best. Betty was the one of the most loyal, kind friends I've ever had. She was always there with words of encouragement, advice and, when necessary, a kick in the pants! Betty taught me so much about vizslas – history, pedigrees, training, husbandry, etc. More than that, she taught me the value of being authentic, genuine, honest and loyal. She stood up for me when there was nothing to gain, other than standing for what was just. Betty was a pioneer in our vizsla world and almost all of us have dogs who go back to Rabble Rouser lines. I'm forever grateful to have had her in my life as one of my dearest friends and mentors. I loved her so much and life won't be the same without her. I hope all of her beloved dogs have greeted her across the rainbow bridge – Eli most certainly was one of the first to embrace his Grandma Betty, who spoiled him to no end. She kept a tight circle and there's no doubt she loved those who loved her. Sending so much love to Hank, Kim, Justin and her other dear friends as we all navigate life without our Betty.