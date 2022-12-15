Betty Rozanek
June 25, 1941 - December 9, 2022
Betty Rozanek, 81, of Schuyler, passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at CHI Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Betty's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Betty Lou Rozanek was born on June 25, 1941, in Brainard, Nebraska, to Adolf and Bessie (Skoda) Kulhanek.
You don't get too many true friends in life and I've lost one of the best. Betty was the one of the most loyal, kind friends I've ever had. She was always there with words of encouragement, advice and, when necessary, a kick in the pants! Betty taught me so much about vizslas – history, pedigrees, training, husbandry, etc. More than that, she taught me the value of being authentic, genuine, honest and loyal. She stood up for me when there was nothing to gain, other than standing for what was just. Betty was a pioneer in our vizsla world and almost all of us have dogs who go back to Rabble Rouser lines. I'm forever grateful to have had her in my life as one of my dearest friends and mentors. I loved her so much and life won't be the same without her. I hope all of her beloved dogs have greeted her across the rainbow bridge – Eli most certainly was one of the first to embrace his Grandma Betty, who spoiled him to no end. She kept a tight circle and there's no doubt she loved those who loved her. Sending so much love to Hank, Kim, Justin and her other dear friends as we all navigate life without our Betty.
You took care of me, now it is time to take care of you. Betty enjoyed dogs and animals, especially vizslas and poodles. She never had a bad thing to say about anybody and was more than willing to help everyone. Betty was very knowledgeable about the vizslas breed and many people would contact her for advice about breeding dogs, as she had several Vizsla Club of America, Hall of Fame dogs. Betty developed a line of vizslas within the breed that did very well in the field and confirmation. Betty competed in several top shows and enjoyed a lifetime membership in the Vizsla National Club that was awarded to her.
Betty traveled all over the United States mostly with dogs, but also had a few getaway trips, her favorite being Jamaica. Betty could use a gun very well, hunting and shooting ground squirrels at the airport. She also enjoyed fishing when she had time.
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hank of Schuyler; daughter. Kim (Doug) Cannon of Texas; grandson, Justin Cannon of Schuyler and his daughter Hailey Akin; sisters, Darlene Folkerts and Doris (Larry) Deford, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.