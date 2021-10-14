 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Sprunk

  • 0

Betty R. Sprunk

Age 98

Services for Betty R. Sprunk will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Joseph Church in Platte Center. Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, with 7 p.m. vigil at St. Joseph Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: David City Fire open house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News