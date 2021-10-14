Betty Sprunk

Betty R. Sprunk
Age 98
Services for Betty R. Sprunk will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Joseph Church in Platte Center. Visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, with 7 p.m. vigil at St. Joseph Church.
