Betty Sprunk

Betty Rose Sprunk

August 30, 1923 – October 12, 2021

Betty Rose Sprunk, 98, of Platte Center, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Prairie Village Retirement Center in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Joseph Church. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, also at the church. Burial is in the Ss. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery near Platte Center. The vigil service and Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Betty Rose Sprunk was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to John and Apolonia (Rozmus) Jazwick. She attended St. Michael's School in Tarnov, Nebraska, graduating in 1941. On Oct. 4, 1942, Betty was united in marriage to William Sprunk, Jr., in Alabama. Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Ann's Sodality, Harmony Extension Club and Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet (John) Cook of Raymore, Missouri; son, Robert (Cyndi) Sprunk of Platte Center; daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Richardson of Fairbury; daughter, Mary (David) Hough of Bellwood; son, Michael (Alice) Sprunk of Platte Center; daughter, Michelle (Mike) Wurdeman of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Betty A. Sprunk of Columbus; 23 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Apolonia Jazwick; husband, William Sprunk, Jr.; son, James Sprunk; an infant son; granddaughter, Tammy Jo Hough; six brothers; and five sisters.

