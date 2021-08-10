 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Waak
0 Comments

Betty Waak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Betty Waak

Age 75

Betty Waak, 75, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at david place in David City, Nebraska.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. The Rev. Jim Gruber will officiate the services. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 202, at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the church. She will be cremated with committal at a later date.

Lunch in the church fellowship hall immediately following the funeral.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News