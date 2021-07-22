Beverly Schmitt

Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt
September 13, 1952- July 18, 2021
Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt, 68, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away on July 18, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. The Rev. Eric Olsen will be celebrant. The visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday July 22, 2021, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Holy Family Church Cemetery.
Bev was born Sept. 13, 1952 in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Oscar and Lois (Luebcke) Kilgore. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1970 and received an Associate's of Applied Arts for Data Processing from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Bev married Dallas Schmitt on June 1, 1974, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Battle Creek, Nebraska. The couple had three children. Dallas passed away Nov. 12, 2007.
Bev had been enjoying spending time with John Johnson for the past six years. She recently retired from Lindsay Corporation after 45 years of working in the billing and receiving office. Bev enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Ladies Aid. She loved going to the horse races and riding in the convertible. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bev is survived by her mother, Lois Kilgore; sons, Matthew (Karrie) Schmitt of Norfolk, Nebraska, Edward (Hadassah) Schmitt of Ralston, Nebraska, and Nickolas (Melissa) Schmitt of Louisville, Nebraska; grandchildren, Brody, Linken, Torin, Lane, and Layla; sisters, Margaret (Jim) McCart, Sue Parson, Mary (Bob) Baker, and Janet (Roger) Spulak; significant other John Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Kilgore; husband, Dallas Schmitt; and brothers-in-law, Cecil Parson and Dick Jenkins.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at