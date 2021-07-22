Beverly Schmitt

Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt

September 13, 1952- July 18, 2021

Beverly (Kilgore) Schmitt, 68, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away on July 18, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, Nebraska. The Rev. Eric Olsen will be celebrant. The visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday July 22, 2021, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Holy Family Church Cemetery.

Bev was born Sept. 13, 1952 in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Oscar and Lois (Luebcke) Kilgore. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1970 and received an Associate's of Applied Arts for Data Processing from Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska. Bev married Dallas Schmitt on June 1, 1974, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Battle Creek, Nebraska. The couple had three children. Dallas passed away Nov. 12, 2007.