Bevin Baker
Age 45
Bevin Baker, 45, of Columbus, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Wayne Nestor officiating. Guests may arrive after 3 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed and the family requests masks to be worn. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
