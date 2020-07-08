Bevin Baker
Bevin Baker

Bevin Baker

Age 45

Bevin Baker, 45, of Columbus, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Wayne Nestor officiating. Guests may arrive after 3 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed and the family requests masks to be worn. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

