Bevin Baker

September 30, 1974-July 6, 2020

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Wayne Nestor officiating. Guests may arrive after 3 p.m. All CDC guidelines will be followed and the family requests masks to be worn. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Bevin was born Sept. 30, 1974, in Columbus, to Raymond and Karen (Plageman) Baker. In 1993, Bevin earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and in that same year he graduated from Columbus High School. For numerous years, Bevin ran his own internet-based company and hand manufactured electronic devices. Since 2010, Bevin worked at QC Supply in Schuyler, and was most recently their IT Director. He loved the outdoors, hunting and animals. Bevin enjoyed canoeing trips with friends that he organized on a recurring basis. Bevin was a member and past officer of the Columbus Rifle Club. Bevin's clever and quick wit will be greatly missed by his family and friends.