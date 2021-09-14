Bill "Willie" Semrau Sep 14, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill "Willie" SemrauSeptember 23, 1943 - September 10, 2021 Tags Bill "willie" Semrau Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: Higgins Memorial rededication This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions AP This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions Black Holes may shrink over time, confirming Hawking's theory AP Black Holes may shrink over time, confirming Hawking's theory Syrian woman sells belongings to feed rescued animals AP Syrian woman sells belongings to feed rescued animals Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story