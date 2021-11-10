Billy Meyer

 Skip to main content
Billy D. Meyer

August 4, 1958 - November 7, 2021

Billy D. Meyer, 63, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Church of Christ, 809 South Center St. in Tilden, Nebraska. Inurnment in Osmond Cemetery in Osmond, Nebraska.

He was born Aug. 4, 1958, in Tilden, Nebraska, to Milford and Florence (Trube) Meyer. He was a member of Creston Lions Club until it closed and was then a member of the Columbus Lions Club.

Billy is survived by his son, Travis (Christina) Meyer; grandchildren, Colie (age 14), Trenten (age 11) and Brezlyn (age 3); and siblings, Tonie, Barbara, Steven, Terrie and Daniel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Elaine Backer and Mildred Huntemann.

Condolences can be sent at www.bmlfh.com.

Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

