Billy Novak

March 6, 1938 - October 25, 2021

Billy Novak, of Columbus, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at McKown Funeral Home and continues on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will also be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday. Interment is in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Billy Jerry Novak was born March 6, 1938, in rural Colfax County to Emil J. and Alice (Stoltenberg) Novak. He grew up in Colfax County before moving to the Platte Center area where he graduated from Platte Center High School in 1956. Billy married Karen Gronenthal in Platte Center. He worked for BD in the mid ‘60s before moving to Linwood where he farmed and later to the Elgin area where he farmed and had a cattle feedlot. Cattle consumed the majority of his life. In 1973 he won the Nebraska Jaycees award for outstanding young farmer. Billy also loved attending his children's and grandchildren's events. Billy was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and various cattlemen's associations.

Billy is survived by his son, Randy Novak of Neligh; daughter, Sandy (Richard) Seckman of Schuyler; daughter, Kim (Allan) Grossnicklaus of Elgin; son, Terry (Rhonda) Novak of Neligh; seven grandchildren: Nathan (Courtney) Novak, Nicole (Zach) Jilek, Aaron Novak, Alicia Seckman, Lindsey (Ed) Kaiser, Lauren (Tanner) Huckabee and Cassi (Ross) Hellberg; nine great-grandchildren: Pippa, Bennett, Zachary, Julian, Maxwell, Brooks, Emily, Jonathan and Karen Jade; and brothers, Jimmie Novak of North Bend and Gary (Connie) Novak of Platte Center.

Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Karen Novak; parents, Emil and Alice Novak; and grandchildren, Ryan and Karissa.

Memorials are may be made to the family for later designation.