Blaine Miller

February 25, 1938 - June 12, 2023

“Papio” Blaine Burrier Miller was born on February 25, 1938, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Joseph and Gladys (Burrier) Miller and passed away on June 12, 2023, in Surprise, Nebraska at the age of 85 years, 3 months and 18 days.

Blaine was baptized and confirmed at the Utica Methodist Church. He attended and graduated from Utica Public School with the Class of 1956. Blaine and his future wife, Janice Cradick, were born two days apart and grew up together. They were also crowned homecoming king and queen in 1956. On Dec. 28, 1957, Blaine and Janice were united in marriage in Utica, Nebraska and to this union five children were born. The couple began to farm south of Utica, and in 1960 they moved to a farm south of Surprise to continue farming. Blaine and Janice transferred their church membership to First Methodist Church in Surprise in 1960. The couple lost an infant son, Terry, in 1961.

Surprise Methodist Church closed on May 2, 1976, and the couple began attending church at Rising City Methodist Church later that month. Blaine worked at the Columbus Sales Pavilion for close to 50 years, while also farming and raising livestock. He shared his love of horses and tractors by participating in numerous parades within the state throughout his life. After retirement, Blaine spent time collecting, restoring and selling tractors and farm equipment online and at auctions. Blaine holds a Guinness World Record for participating in the RFD-TV classic tractor parade at the Nebraska State Fair in September of 2012. He loved being a member of the Surprise community and he was a member of the Surprise Village Board. He also spent time maintaining and decorating the town of Surprise for different holidays. Blaine and Janice celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in December of 2022.

Blaine is preceded in death by his infant son, Terry; parents, Joseph and Gladys Miller; parents-in-law, Pete and Ruth Cradick; siblings, Dale, Ruth, JoAnn and Leon.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife of 65 years, Janice Miller; children and their spouses, Vicky Samek, Jean (Bruce) Wendt, Barb (Dallen) George, Andy (Carie) Miller; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, with another arriving in October; sister-in-law, Sherry Miller; brother-in-law, Ivan (Janice) Cradick; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Blaine.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Utica, with Pastor Dale Coates officiating the service. Graveside service and interment were held at the Utica Cemetery in Utica, Nebraska

Memorial contributions may be made to the Miller Family for future designations. They may be mailed to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, 410 Jackson Ave., Seward, NE 68434.