Blanche A. Luscher

September 12, 1923-July 10, 2020

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel with Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the South Chapel. Current COVID-19 measures will be in place. Interment will be held in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be directed towards the Schuyler Community Garden.

Blanche Luscher was born on Sept. 12, 1923, on the family farm north of Richland, to Joseph and Emily (Abraham) Sindelar. She attended District 6 and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1941. On May 10, 1947, Blanche married Leonard “Bud” Luscher in Hiawatha, Kansas. Leonard passed away on Jan. 30, 1991. Blanche later met Arnold “Arnie” Pedersen and the couple was later married on April 4, 1992, in Omaha. Throughout her life, she worked in Omaha for Webber Motors, Jewel Tea, and Four Seasons Heating and Air.

From a very young age, Blanche loved to dance and spent her entire life dancing as a hobby. After the passing of her first husband, Bud, she attended three to four dances a week and eventually met her second husband, Arnie, at a dance. Blanche remained an avid dancer well into her 90's until she was no longer able. She loved to garden and would plant many types of vegetables and flowers. Blanche was known for her amazing kolaches and poppy seed bread, many friends and neighbors always eagerly awaited her Christmas “goodie basket” that included her expertly prepared baked goods and candies. Blanche had a love for Polka music and listened to it often. As a little girl, her father played in a Polka band and Blanche often attended many of their shows and dances.