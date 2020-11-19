Bonnie Brown

Bonnie Lee Mosness Brown

May 6, 1936 – November 15, 2020

Bonnie Lee Mosness Brown, 84, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Saunders Long Term Care in Wahoo.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Interment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Bonnie Lee Mosness Brown was born on May 6, 1936, in Boone, Iowa, to Burton and Eva (Phipps) Mosness. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she attended and graduated from Franklin High School in 1954. As a young girl, Bonnie was a campfire girl and later a rainbow girl. She loved art and music and was a member of the National Honor Society. She has art pieces displayed at the high school along with many banks and professional buildings in Iowa. One of her favorite pieces of art was always on display above her parent's fireplace. Bonnie went on to attend the University of Iowa, majoring in art, where she met Franklin Delano Brown.

Bonnie Mosness married Franklin D Brown on Nov. 20, 1955, at the First Congregational Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and they were blessed with three children, Dianna, Kevin and Franklin Keith. Bonnie and Frank raised their family in many places around Iowa and Illinois and finally ended up in Nebraska.