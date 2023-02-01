Bonnie Casper

Bonnie Bee Casper

February 22, 1938 - January 29, 2023

Bonnie Bee Casper, 84, of Papillion, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Miles Memory Care in Papillion.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Velma Tim officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1938, in Eustis, Nebraska, to Wilbur and Emma (Klein) Darnall. Bonnie grew up in Eustis where she attended school.

She was united in marriage to Nicholas “Nick” Casper on Sept. 16, 1954, in Lexington, and to this union two children were born: Debra and Craig.

They made their home in Lexington where Bonnie kept busy raising her children and working. Bonnie was the head cook at Morton Elementary in Lexington for 12 years, she worked at Karre City Bakery for nine years and at the Lexington Glass Company. Before retiring, she spent two years working at Wendy's.

Bonnie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington, former member of the Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, listening to music, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Bonnie leaves to celebrate her life her daughter, Deb (Chuck) Jensen of Columbus; her grandchildren, Alicia (Lee) Klein of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Tim (Ali) Jensen of Papillion, Curt Casper of Houston, Texas, Eric (fiancée Melissa Wiederholt) Casper of Cozad and Blake Casper of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Kory Klein, Casey Klein, Charlie Jensen and Josephine Jensen; daughter-in-law, Terri Casper of Lexington; sisters-in-law, Jean Darnall of Glascow, Kansas, Norma Darnall of Farnam, Virginia Meyer of Lexington, Bobbie and Harry Brunk of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Carol (Otto) Bihlmaier of Florida and Helen Casper of Elm Creek; brother-in-law, Wayne Herman of Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Nick; son, Craig; and four brothers, Glen (Becky) Darnall, Bill Darnall, Dale (Janice) Darnall and Clark Darnall.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

