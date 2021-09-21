Bonnie Garretson

Bonnie Jean Garretson

Age 88

Bonnie was born in Oto, Iowa, to Arthur and Evelyn (Stromberg) Miller. She moved to Nebraska in 1935 near Clarks and attended Pleasant Hill grade school and Pierce Chapel Church through the fifth grade. She then moved east of Clarks and attended District #4 until going to Clarks High School. She graduated in 1951. Following her graduation, she attended Nebraska Central College and taught grade school for one year. Bonnie then married Morris G. Garretson on March 12, 1952, and followed him in the Marine Corps to California and then to North Carolina until his discharge. Bonnie and Morris moved back to Nebraska where they farmed in the central Nebraska area, settling in Shickley, where their children started grade school. Bonnie had seven children, three girls and four boys. They then moved to Columbus where they bought the Allis Chalmers Implement Dealership, until her husband's illness forced his retirement. They then moved to Central City where Bonnie worked at Merrick Manor for 20 years as an aide and CNA, until her retirement at the age of 75.