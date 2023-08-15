Bonnie Jo Hanson

January 6, 1956 - August 10, 2023

Bonnie Jo Hanson, 67, of Fullerton, Nebraska, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at her home. Memorial services will be Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Fullerton Community Church with Pastor Joy Church officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date. The family request anyone attending that they wear casual attire and the colors blue, orange or anything chicken related.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later and condolences can be sent to the family at soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Bonnie was born to Richard E. Butt and Alice Butt (Wagner) on Jan. 6, 1956, in Central City, Nebraska. She attended school District 24 through elementary and then finished her years at Central City High school and graduated in 1974. Throughout the years she had many jobs and when she was 10 she started working at her favorite job which was at Krance's Corner north of Central City. It was there that she learned to make Dorothy Lynch and her known favorite: Long John.

Bonnie worked at ADM in Columbus, Nebraska, for almost 30 years. She worked there until her health caused her to stop in June. Bonnie was a member of Fullerton Community Church and was in Eastern Star in her younger years. Bonnie loved anything baking related. About a year ago she dove into canning and she went so far as to canning milk. She was incredibly family oriented. She loved playing cards, chickens/roosters, spending time with her family and especially her grandkids.

Survivors include: husband Maryl Hanson of Fullerton; daughter, Nichole (Sesar) Longoria of Central City; son, Bryce (Nikki) Hanson of Lincoln; daughter, Emily Hanson of Lincoln; eight grandkids; mother, Alice Butt; brothers, Richard L. Butt; Rick (Wendee) Butt; sisters, Vicky Troastle; Susan (Todd) Linebaugh; Teena (Nick) Paup; and Connie (Jim) Holmes.

She is preceded in death by her father Richard E. Butt; brother, Russ Butt; and niece, Char Wallin.