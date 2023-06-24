Bonnie Nyffeler

January 4, 1930 - June 22, 2023

Bonnie Nyffeler, 93, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Private services will be held. There will be a public visitation on Sunday, June 25 from 2-4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home.

Bonnie Mae Burruss was born Jan. 4, 1930, in rural Merrick County, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Melvin and Alice (Meyer) Burruss. She was delivered by her Grandma Susie who served as the mid-wife.

She attended Merrick County schools and graduated from Clarks High School in 1947. Shortly after graduation she moved to Columbus and worked as a bookkeeper for Heiman Lumber.

She married Robert Nyffeler on Jan. 17, 1953, in Clarks and enjoyed 66 years of marriage together. Bonnie worked as a bookkeeper throughout her career while raising four children. She was active in St. Luke's United Church of Christ, serving in various capacities. She was an active sewer and was proud that she made both of her daughters' wedding dresses. She also read voraciously and loved solving puzzles of all types. Her true pride and joy were her children and family.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Carol (Darrel) Osten of Columbus; Mike (Roberta) Nyffeler of Orlando, Florida; Lynne (Steve) Nye of Fort Worth, Texas; and Warren (Diana) Nyffeler of Elkhorn; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Dale (Jackie) Burruss.

Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's United Church of Christ.

