× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie Taylor

August 18, 1921-April 4, 2020

Bonnie Taylor, 98, of Columbus, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation Center in Columbus.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family will provide an update once we can safely celebrate her life with everyone.

Bonnie was born Aug. 18, 1921, in Neligh, to William and Geneva (Arnold) Blunt. She graduated from Neligh High School.

In 1945, Bonnie was united in marriage to Russell Taylor in Bell, California, where Russell was stationed in the United States Navy. The couple made their home in Elgin, where they were blessed with their first three children: Daniel, Candice and John. Upon being selected to purchase a farm on the Mirage Flats reclamation project, they moved to Hay Springs. The couple were blessed with more children: Patricia, Christine, Cynthia, Michael and Linda. After Russell's death, Bonnie moved to Columbus with her children.