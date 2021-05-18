Bonnie Taylor
Age 98
Bonnie Taylor, 98, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Emerald Care & Rehabilitation Center in Columbus.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Family interment will be in the Clearwater Cemetery in Clearwater, Nebraska. There will be no visitation. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Memorials may be directed to Paws & Claws.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
