Boyd Reeg

July 24, 1959 - April 7, 2022

Boyd Reeg, 62, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Genoa Community Hospital LTC in Genoa.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church with Vicar Adam Klinker officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and continue on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery.

Boyd Allen Reeg was born July 24, 1959, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Keith and Rosalie (Hinrichs) Reeg. He was baptized and confirmed at Augustana Lutheran Church. He attended Big Cut District 12 through 8th grade and graduated from Genoa High School in 1977.

With his four siblings, he grew up on a farm northwest of Genoa milking cows, raising hogs, baling and stacking hay, gardening and chasing chickens. He also participated in 4-H showing cattle. After high school Boyd worked at a few different places but eventually found himself at Appleton/EGS electrical group in Columbus, Nebraska, where he worked for 24 years.

On Dec. 31, 1997, Boyd and Kathy were united in marriage in Genoa, Nebraska, where they built a beautiful life together. Boyd raised five children as his own. He made it his goal to teach them how to fish, drive a stick shift and swing a golf club!

Boyd enjoyed the simple things in life like hunting, fishing trips to Kitchie Landing Resort in Minnesota with his family, playing blitz and being quite the jokester. He was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Nebraska Cornhuskers, but an even bigger fan of his grandchildren!

After suffering many serious medical issues related to contracting the West Nile Virus in 2015, Boyd succumbed to his illness on April 7, 2022, at the Genoa Long Term Care facility surrounded by his family, friends and wonderful nursing staff.

Boyd is survived by his wife, Kathy Reeg of Genoa; children, retired Navy Chief Rolland (Angee) Van Meter of Atoka, Tennessee, Joey (Krystal) Donnelly of Genoa, Risa Van Meter of Lincoln, Jessi McKown of Rising City and Jeanie (Trey) Frauendorfer of Newman Grove; grandchildren, Owen, Coy and Reed Van Meter, Jocelyn and Jacob Donnelly, Jonathan Hodyc, Janey Para and Chaysen and Daxtyn Frauendorfer; siblings, Michelle (Doug) Gottsch of Genoa, James (Joan) Reeg of Genoa, Sheri (Tim) Konz of Genoa and John (Kari) Reeg of Genoa; mother-in-law, Mary Donnelly of Genoa; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Boyd was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; niece, Bridget Gottsch; nephew, Shane Gottsch; great-nephew born sleeping (son of Lacey Reeg); sister-in-law, Debbie Good; and great-nephew, Waylen D. Sutterfield.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com