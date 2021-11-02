Br. Thomas Eisenmenger, OFM

March 7, 1935 – September 6, 2021

Br. Thomas Eisenmenger, OFM, 86, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, with burial in the friars' plot in the parish cemetery. There has been a private Mass of Resurrection in the chapel of Blessed Giles Friary in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Brother Thomas was born on March 7, 1935, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Leander and Agnes (Pfeifer) Eisenmenger. He was baptized at St. Francis Church in Humphrey on March 8, 1935, and confirmed there on April 24, 1947. He attended grade school and high school at St. Francis in Humphrey, Nebraska.

Br. Thomas entered the Franciscan Brothers' Program in Westmont, Illinois, at the age of 17, on Dec. 14, 1952. He was received into the Franciscan novitiate in Teutopolis, Illinois, and was given his father's name, Leander, as his religious name, by Provincial, Fr. Pius Barth, OFM, on July 4, 1955. Fr. Pius also accepted his solemn profession in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 5, 1959.

As a Franciscan brother for the next 54 years, Br. Leander's main ministry was in cooking and, at times, maintenance work, at Franciscan communities in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan, and Texas. Brothers who lived with him said that he loved to play cards and dominos. At some juncture in his long tenure of service to his Franciscan brotherhood and the church, he returned to his baptismal name of Thomas. He retired in 2013 and lived at St. Clare's Friary in Alton, Illinois, until he moved to Blessed Giles Friary, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in September of 2020.

He is survived by his Franciscan brothers of the Sacred Heart Province; and sister, Mary Catherine Wieser, of Humphrey and her 10 children and their families.

Br. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Leander and Agnes, and an infant sister, Gertrude.

In your kindness, please consider making a donation in memory of Br. Thomas Eisenmenger, OFM, for the continued care of our retired Franciscan brothers and priests.

Please send your charitable donations to: Blessed Giles Friary, 1820 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.

Condolences may be sent to duesmanfc.com.