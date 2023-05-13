Brandon 'Bugsy' McComb

Brandon was born July 3, 1980, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Dawn (Cumming) Warnick and Steven McComb. He attended Columbus High School. He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego California on the USS Rushmore. He served nine years of active duty. He did tours in the Persian Gulf and Iraq at Camp Bucca. After an honorable discharge he returned to Columbus, Nebraska. He then attended Western Iowa Tech where he earned his nursing license/degree and worked as a health care nurse for several years. He then moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where he worked at Seaboard Triumph Feed as a part of the medical/safety department. He met and made so many friends. These fellow coworkers became his second family. Brandon was our “Gentle Giant,” he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His interests were his gun collection, as well as his love for motorcycles. He loved being the uncle who dressed up as Santa and wanted to make sure he be the uncle who gave the best gifts.