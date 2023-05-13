Brandon 'Bugsy' McComb
Military services are pending. Please refer to the McKown Funeral Home website – mckownfuneralhome.com – for service updates.
Brandon was born July 3, 1980, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Dawn (Cumming) Warnick and Steven McComb. He attended Columbus High School. He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego California on the USS Rushmore. He served nine years of active duty. He did tours in the Persian Gulf and Iraq at Camp Bucca. After an honorable discharge he returned to Columbus, Nebraska. He then attended Western Iowa Tech where he earned his nursing license/degree and worked as a health care nurse for several years. He then moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where he worked at Seaboard Triumph Feed as a part of the medical/safety department. He met and made so many friends. These fellow coworkers became his second family. Brandon was our “Gentle Giant,” he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His interests were his gun collection, as well as his love for motorcycles. He loved being the uncle who dressed up as Santa and wanted to make sure he be the uncle who gave the best gifts.
Survivors include his mother, Dawn Warnick; brother, Shaun (Michelle) McComb; sister, Whitney Rawhauser; father, Steve McComb; stepsister, Lori Olsen; stepbrothers, Leon (Cindy) Warnick, Gerry Warnick, Arthur Warnick and Jimmy Warnick; foster brother, Jason Miksch; the light of his life nephews Xander McComb, Xavier McComb and Jack Rawhauser and niece Willow McComb; and special military brother from another mother, Aure (who has been through thick and thin since first day of military service).
Brandon was preceded in death by his dad, Earl Warnick; stepbrother, Timothy Warnick; and several grandparents.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com