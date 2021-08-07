Brandon Jay Urban

July 23, 1980 – August 4, 2021

Brandon Jay Urban, 41, was called from this life to his heavenly home on Aug. 4, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, all at King of Kings Church, 11615 I St. To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Cast” button on our home page.

He was born on July 23, 1980, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Bob and Lana (Schroeder) Urban. He grew up in Seward and attended Nebraska Wesleyan. Brandon married Kelsey McKenzie on Nov. 13, 2004. They were blessed with three children: Jace, Kenzie and Levi.

Brandon was the vice president of commercial lending at First Westroads Bank in Omaha. He was actively involved in all of his children's activities from coaching to “dance dad” to golf partner. Brandon loved golfing, traveling, Chicago Cubs baseball and spending time with friends.