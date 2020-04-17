Brandon Louis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brandon Jay Louis

July 1, 1969-April 13, 2020

Brandon Jay Louis passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, at the age of 50 years 9 months and 12 days.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hodgkins Lymphoma Research.

Brandon was born on July 1, 1969, in Columbus, to Harold and Marlene (Lord) Louis. He grew up in Columbus where he attended grade school and graduated from Columbus High School in 1987. Brandon worked in manufacturing and landscaping before working for Union Pacific Railroad as a track inspector.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Marlene Louis of Elkhorn; siblings: Nels and Lisa Johnson of Gretna, Lori and Roger Folkers of Osmond, Shawn Louis of Columbus and Jennifer Geislar of Elkhorn; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold.

Condolences may be left at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222

