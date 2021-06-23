Brandon Thomas

November 9, 1981 - June 10, 2021

Brandon Thomas, 39, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Brandon was born Nov. 9, 1981, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Tim Thomas and Joette (Roy) Thomas. Brandon attended Columbus High School, where he graduated in 2000. On Oct. 21, 1999, Brandon was blessed with an amazing daughter, Brittany Korgie-Thomas. After graduating from Columbus High School, Brandon attended Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. A few years later he returned to Columbus, where he met the love of his life, Lisa (Ahlstrom) Thomas. They were united in marriage on June 7, 2014, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.