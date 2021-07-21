Brenda Hines

Brenda Sue Hines
August 10, 1961 - July 17, 2021
Brenda Sue Hines, 59, of York, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in York, Nebraska.
Memorial services for Brenda will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church in York, Nebraska, with the Rev. John Sullivan officiating. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, Nebraska. Brenda's family will greet friends one hour prior to the rosary at the church in Shelby. Cremation has taken place. A private family internment will be held.
She was born Aug. 10, 1961, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Leon and Sue (Scow) Eller. Brenda was a nurse at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg, Nebraska. On May 31, 2015, she was married to Galen Hines at York, Nebraska. Brenda was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She loved gardening, flowers, garage sales, shopping and collecting squirrel memorabilia. She also held a deep faith in Jesus Christ. She was always selfless with her time and was a very loving and caring person.
She is survived by her husband, Galen of York, Nebraska; daughters, Nikki (John Hlavinka) Kuhr of Minden, Nebraska, Dixie Kuhr of Kearney, Nebraska, and Allie Johnson of York, Nebraska; step-son, David Hines of Orange County, California; grandchildren, Morgan Kuhr, Milo Vaughn, Maggie Kuhr and Arley Pickinpaugh; parents, Leon and Sue Eller of Shelby, Nebraska; brother, Terry (Brenda) Eller also of Shelby, Nebraska; and her dog, Charlie. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd and Eva Scow; her step-father, Ed Euse; and Richard and Genevieve Eller.
Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation.
Online condolences may be sent to www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.