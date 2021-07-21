Brenda Hines

Brenda Sue Hines

August 10, 1961 - July 17, 2021

Brenda Sue Hines, 59, of York, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in York, Nebraska.

Memorial services for Brenda will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church in York, Nebraska, with the Rev. John Sullivan officiating. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby, Nebraska. Brenda's family will greet friends one hour prior to the rosary at the church in Shelby. Cremation has taken place. A private family internment will be held.

She was born Aug. 10, 1961, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Leon and Sue (Scow) Eller. Brenda was a nurse at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg, Nebraska. On May 31, 2015, she was married to Galen Hines at York, Nebraska. Brenda was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. She loved gardening, flowers, garage sales, shopping and collecting squirrel memorabilia. She also held a deep faith in Jesus Christ. She was always selfless with her time and was a very loving and caring person.