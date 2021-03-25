Brian Beckner

Brian Floyd Beckner

November 9, 1948 - March 20, 2021

Brian Floyd Beckner was born at Sioux City, Iowa, on Nov. 9, 1948, and passed away on March 20, 2021, at Methodist Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska.

Due to COVID, memorial services will be held later this summer.

He grew up in the Lyons, Nebraska, area and graduated from Lyons High School in May 1966 and from the Nebraska College of Law in 1973. He married Patricia Oltman, and they had three children.

After law school he practiced law in Loup City, Nebraska, and then Osceola, Nebraska, until his passing.

His first love was his children, grandchildren, Nebraska sports, golfing, fishing and traveling with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Beckner; three children, Lance (Amy) Beckner, Mindy (Steve) Bryan and Jessica (Troy) Coats; five grandchildren, Isabel Beckner, Hayden Beckner, Brennan Bryan, Blaike Bryan and Delaney Coats; brothers, Raymond (Phyllis) Beckner and Dennis (Gretchen) Beckner; sister, Debbie (Dale) Webster; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

