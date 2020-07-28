Brian Dean Granquist
January 28, 1950-July 11, 2020
Brian Dean Granquist, 70, of Stafford, Texas, passed away of the COVID-19 coronavirus on July 11, 2020, at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.
