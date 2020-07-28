× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Dean Granquist

January 28, 1950-July 11, 2020

Brian Dean Granquist, 70, of Stafford, Texas, passed away of the COVID-19 coronavirus on July 11, 2020, at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

To send flowers to the family of Brian Granquist , please visit Tribute Store.