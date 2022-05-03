Brian June

Brian Duane June

May 12, 1960 - May 1, 2022

Brian Duane June, 61, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into rest on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Saunders Medical Center LTC in Wahoo, Nebraska. He was born May 12, 1960, in Concordia, Kansas, to Boyd Dean and Patricia Pauline (Cassel) June.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo, Nebraska. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo, Nebraska.

He is survived by son, Jeremy June of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; siblings, Cindi (John) Etten of Washington, Laurie (Tim) Heise of Lincoln and Jay (Jody) June of Malmo; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Patricia June; and brother, Brad June.

Memorials in care of the family.

